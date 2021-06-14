PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Melissa Greene and her wife have lived in their North Portland home for about six years.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Greene lost her job, and the two couldn’t afford to pay rent, but they were protected under Oregon’s Eviction Moratorium. That moratorium expires at the end of June 2021, so the two will start paying rent in July, but they’re also facing a rent increase.
“It does add a little insult to injury to time a rent increase right, right now,” Greene said. She said they were notified of the increase at the end of March.
Typically, Greene said their rent has increased by about $50 each year, but this increase is more than double that.
“As the deadline for the moratorium was approaching or the expiration is when I started putting it all together with the bigger picture and realizing this is really, really dumb that they would do this to us right now,” she said.
Greene said they still owe about $6,000 in back rent, which they have until February of 2022 to pay.
“We did what we could. My wife and I both paid 100 percent of our stimulus money to our back rent, and you know we’re still struggling to pay that balance down,” she said.
Fortunately, she said they will be able to afford the increase in rent.
“Recently, I got a new job which I’ll be able to afford rent with the new increase moving forward, but we do have that balance that we’ll have to take care of by next year,” Greene said.
She said she’s disappointed at how the rental company handled this.
“I don’t believe that they owe us any explanation necessarily by law, and they wouldn’t provide us with an explanation,” Greene said. “Just the way that they have gone about things in the past, I wouldn’t even waste my time trying to talk to them and expect them to show any kind of humanity.”
Greene said they are applying for rental assistance through the state to help with the rent they still owe.
FOX 12 did reach out to the rental company for comment but have not yet heard back.
