PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The first of three days and seven rounds of the NFL Draft have come and gone with a Duck now becoming a Lion.
Penei Sewell becomes the fourth Oregon player selected in the top ten since 2015. The unanimous All-American offensive lineman from American Samoa celebrated getting the call back at home with his family and friends in St. George, Utah.
Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal and some Duck assistant coaches were there too to celebrate the 2019 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. Sewell protected the blindside of NFL Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert, for two seasons in Eugene before opting out of playing this past fall during the pandemic.
The NFL Draft continues on Friday. Local kids like Elijah Molden should be picked in the second round. Brady Breeze and Osa Odighizuwa could be picked on Saturday as well as other Ducks and Beavers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.