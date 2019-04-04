Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu awarded WBCA Wade Trophy

TAMPA BAY, FL (KPTV) - The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association awarded Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu with the Wade Trophy Thursday afternoon, naming her the top player this year in women’s basketball.
The annual award was presented this year during the WBCA Convention in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Ionescu, a guard, is the Pac-12 Player of the Year for the second year in a row and ranks in the top 25 in the nation in nine statistical categories, according to the WBCA.
Ionescu on Monday was also honored by the Associated Press, being named to the AP First-Team All-America.
The Ducks Friday will play in the women’s Final Four for the first time in school history.
