PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – University of Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu is the first NCAA Division I basketball player, man or woman, to earn 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in a career.
She hit the milestone on Monday during the University of Oregon game against Stanford. Just hours before, Ionescu spoke eloquently about Kobe and Gigi Bryant at a memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
She said she was good friends with Kobe and his daughter. She remembered moments they shared and spoke about how Kobe had encouraged her.
After the memorial, Ionescu traveled to Palo Alto in northern California to face off against Stanford. She spoke with ESPN after the game and tweeted photos of Kobe and Gigi, saying, “your presence is felt. Just like we talked about…I HEAR YOU”.
Several professional basketball players tweeted back at Ionescu in support, including Stephan Curry and Dwayne Wade.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
