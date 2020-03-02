UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has identified a third presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon.
OHA said the third case is an adult who lives in Umatilla County. The resident is currently hospitalized in Walla Walla, Washington. The test on the sample was performed by Washington’s public health laboratory and was one of Oregon’s pending cases.
MORE: Coronavirus stories in the Pacific Northwest and U.S.
According to OHA, the case is not linked to travel and is considered a case of community transmission.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation confirmed Monday the person is a staff member at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. No further details were released about the person’s employment.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino will be temporarily closed in order to sanitize the facilities. The closures started at noon Monday. All community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are canceled for the week, through Sunday.
Additionally, The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees has ordered that Nixyaawii Community School, Head Start, Daycare and Senior Center to be closed until all facilities have been fully sanitized.
State health officials are working to contact people who may have been in close contact with the person.
OHA said the resident attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School in Weston on Feb. 29.
Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. The gym is detached from the rest of the school, and officials said they do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
People who may have attended Saturday’s basketball game can call the following numbers if they have questions.
- Oregon residents can call 211.
- Washington residents: Washington State Department of Health: 800-525-0127, press #
- Walla Walla County: 509-524-2647
The first and second presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were announced over the weekend.
Additional updated information including daily tracking of the people involved in the investigation and people who are being monitored can be found at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Other information can be found at:
Please calm down people. Wash your hands with hot water and soap, out of the 80000 people who have contracted this in China 2% have died, completely normal and slightly low for any virus of this nature. If you're reasonably healthy and contract this which is unlikely, you will be over it in less than a week. Stop buying hand sanitizer, it's a scam and always has been.. It didn't exist in the 50s and 60s, people washed their hands and used common sense
Oregon and Washington should have their borders sealed.
Ok, so I'll ask the obvious question; How in the heII does a kid in Umatilla County come down with this stuff?
