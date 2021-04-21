SALEM, OR (KPTV) – State wildlife biologists counted 173 wolves in Oregon this past winter. That is a 9.5% increase over last year’s count of 158 according to the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management 2020 Annual Report released on Wednesday.
This annual count is based on verified wolf evidence like visual observations, tracks, and remote camera photographs. It is considered the minimum known wolf count, not an estimate of how many wolves are in Oregon. ODFW says the actual number of wolves in Oregon is likely higher, as not all individuals present in the state are located during the winter count.
A total of 22 packs were documented during the count. A pack is defined as four or more wolves traveling together in winter. Of those packs, 17 reproduced and had at least two adults and two pups that survived through the end of 2020, making them “breeding pairs.” Seven other groups of 2-3 wolves were also identified.
While no new packs formed in western Oregon, the total number of wolves in the region increased from 17 to 22 wolves over the 2019 count. Eight collared wolves dispersed from their packs with four dispersing to other locations in Oregon, two to Idaho, one to California, and one wolf left California and became resident in Oregon.
(1) comment
While mule deer and elk herds will start to go down. These wolves are an invasive species and don't belong here. Pass time to start thinning them out. They are nothing but killing machines- its not safe anymore to go for a walk in the mountains without packing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.