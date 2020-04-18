PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Across the U.S. There are calls to start opening up different parts of the economy closed in an effort to stop to the spread of COVID-19.
In Oregon, there is a petition to get barber shops and hair salons open. The petition which has more than 30,000 signatures calls on Oregon Governor Kate Brown to allow them to open on April 27th. The petition suggests guidelines and protections to slowly open those businesses. One such idea is to only allow one client per stylist.
“I pray to god it is at the end the of month and no further than the middle of May,” Cosmetologist Douglas Darling said.
He says he understands the concerns but at the same time would like to see salons open with precautions in place.
“There are people out there that are worse off than I am that have no money and the money is not getting to us and that is a problem and we all understand that,” Douglas said.
He says those who work in the salon industry already follow guidelines to keep clients safe.
“You have to follow basic protocol, and the standard that was set by each state. We are absolutely trained in patron protection,” Douglas said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has laid out a set of guidelines on what will need to happen in order to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Those guidelines include slowing the growth of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, ensuring the state has adequate personal protective equipment, ramping up testing capacity and implementing contact tracing, quarantine and isolation for confirmed cases.
Getting to all those points will take time, and no timeline has been laid out.
“We all want to get back to work and return to life as normal as quickly as possible, but the truth is the best path forward is a cautious one,” Brown said in a press conference Tuesday.
The latest predictions from the University of Washington, which has been creating models on the outbreak, suggest that could happen on May 25th.
Researchers write, after May 25th, relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.