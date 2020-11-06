NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Many districts across the state have seen significant enrollment drops during the pandemic and that could mean future funding cuts for schools.
A loss of more than 300 students in one school year is a big hit for a district the size of Newberg Public Schools.
This year, 4,457 students are enrolled, that's compared to 4,835 students last year, according to the Communications and Community Relations Coordinator for the district, Gregg Koskela.
"We are down just a little bit under 8 percent from last year and that’s a significant number that, you know, we know is contributed to COVID," said Koskela.
Koskela said the most noticeable dip is within kindergarten classes.
“Parents are just choosing to keep their kids out a year and delay the start of kindergarten until hopefully things look much more normal next year," he said.
He said other factors, students transferring to online charter schools and more parents homeschooling.
“So last year we had two people notify us they were homeschooling and this year it was 28, so a significant difference," said Koskela.
FOX 12 looked at other districts enrollment numbers.
In Beaverton, a much larger district than Newberg, enrollment fell by more than 1,000 students this year, from 39,087 to 37,502.
It's a similar story there, more parents are holding kindergarteners back.
“Funding in the state of Oregon is based on your enrollment," said Koskela.
Koskela said that's why the enrollment decline in Newberg and other districts is concerning.
“So you are funded based on your highest attendance based on the past two school years," said Koskela. "This year we’re significantly under, but we can expect to receive funding based on last year’s numbers because they were at the higher level.”
Because of that, Koskela said there won't be staffing cuts this school year. But he said next year isn't promised.
“If we don’t see some of these students returning to us, we will face the reality of lesser funding, so we’re doing the work now to plan ahead for that and make sure that we will be ready," he said.
FOX 12 also reached out to Portland Public Schools, the largest district in the state. A spokesperson for the district said they're seeing similar trends and enrollment has dipped in grades like kindergarten. When FOX 12 asked for specific numbers several times, the district did not provide any.
