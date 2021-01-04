Oregon school districts discussing how to get kids back for in-person learning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Monday was the first day back from winter break for many students in Oregon, and also the first day for many administrators to begin discussing when and how students could return to the classroom.
Those conversations are coming after Oregon Governor Kate Brown made a surprising announcement regarding in-person learning on December 23. Brown said that she was changing her mandatory school metrics to advice for districts to follow.
She also said that she would like to see kids back in the classroom on February 15, with priority being on elementary school students.
Lisa Rodriguez, a Spanish teacher at West Linn High School, says she misses the personal interaction and bonds she forms with her students throughout the year. She says she is open to going back to teaching in person.
Rodriguez also says that districts must prioritize safety and longevity.
“We just need to do it when things are obviously safe enough and we have clear systems and protocols in place that are going to keep us safe for the long haul and not just push to go back, just to go back and we weren’t really ready and now we’re back to online. I think that would be more stressful for our teachers and our students,” she said.
Multiple school districts told FOX 12 that they are in talks now about plans to get kids back to school in person, but nothing official can be released yet.
There is also a concern for some that teachers likely will not be vaccinated by the time the governor wants to see students back in the classroom.
“Teachers are in that 1B group, that will follow vaccinations of all healthcare workers,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, a senior health advisor on COVID-19 with the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA says the 1B group will likely begin vaccinations in the end of February or beginning of March.
Rodriguez said getting that vaccine before going back to work isn’t too much of a concern for her.
“Personally, I’m not as worried just because of I think my risk category, personally. I think as long as we wear masks and are socially distanced and we’ve got the hybrid model where we have kids in and have kids out, I’m not super, super worried about it,” Rodriguez said.
Some districts say they could have an announcement on their plans as soon as Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.