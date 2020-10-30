Oregon school districts in areas impacted by wildfires allowed to return to classroom

MILL CITY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Education is giving school districts in areas impacted by wildfires the chance to return to the classroom.
This is all part of new guidelines the department announced no Friday.
FOX 12 spoke with a counselor and a student in the Santiam Canyon School District on why they say opening in-person learning will help students through this traumatic time.
The school year hasn't stopped for families whose homes were destroyed in Oregon wildfires, and many are still trying to figure out what to do next.
"I feel like it's hard for me to focus on my schoolwork right now especially since everything else has been going on," Bailey Olson, a senior at Santiam Jr./Sr. High School, said.
Olson's family lost their home in Mill City in the wildfires last month. She says it's extremely difficult for many students to continue distance learning right now.
"They're in hotels, or in RVs or trailers with none of the running water and electricity, which means they don't have WiFi," Olson said.
That's why the Oregon Department of Education is giving school districts impacted by wildfires the chance to return to the classroom.
Under ODE's guidelines, three school districts in Oregon, including Santiam Canyon School District, can be granted an emergency waiver for in-person instruction.
School counselor Debbie Fawcett says this gives students a chance to have access to resources many just don't have right now.
"They were going into the bathroom to try and do their online classes because there was an electrical power cord they could plug in their Chromebooks to," Fawcett said. "Can you imagine going into a bathroom to try and learn? How do you get your mind set to learn or to be engaged when you're cold, you're hungry, and you don't have secure housing? I mean, to me, it's just, it's a trifecta of disaster."
Fawcett also lost her home in the fires. She says having schools reopen for in-person learning in the Santiam Canyon also provides support for those dealing with the trauma by giving students a chance to talk in person.
"To just kind of have your thoughts to yourself and not being able to share those, I mean, those just circle in your head they loop around," Fawcett said. "And so, rather than working through like the problems or working through the trauma, they're kind of just kind of just stuck in this void right now."
The district says it's already working on logistics for reopening, which include cleaning.
Superintendent Todd Miller says insurance didn't cover any costs to clean the buildings, which filled with smoke. Miller said the district worked with the state and cleaning crews will begin work soon.
Under ODE's guidelines, it will need to still adhere to certain COVID-19 restrictions. Right now, it's junior high is under construction.
Miller says in the next two to three weeks, the district is hoping to get the okay from OHA and ODE. It will open some portions of the building for in-person learning and will continue distance learning as well.
