PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An after school program in the Portland metro area that specializes in keeping kids and families active is continuing its mission online.
While the Play Fit Fun after school programs are shut down due to COVID-19, the games must go on. The program is hosting virtual classes of its hybrid PE and Field Day staples on Zoom via playfitfun.com.
“The whole mission is getting kids active, moving, kind of redefining play back to the basics again,” Spencer Rubin, the program’s leader, said. “We call it ‘silly PE’ in a way. This is not young kid stuff, we certainly have kindergarten age and older, but we have a lot of middle school age kids that are doing this with us as well.”
Play Fit Fun will also come directly to your home, delivering a sanitized tub of materials for family game night, plus some pizza and cake to go along with it.
“Our hope is that they have a great time together, move together, forget about the world, forget about the news, forget about school, and all of that physical activity and having fun together is just a great mental benefit as well as obviously physical in moving their body,” Rubin said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.