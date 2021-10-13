Oregon schools now offering weekly COVID screenings for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Schools across Oregon now are offering weekly COVID screening for students.

It’s a partnership between the Oregon Health Authority and five labs statewide and it’s free to get tested.

OHA told FOX 12 on Wednesday that so far, more than fifty school districts across the state are enrolled and ultimately it’s up to the parents of those students to decide whether to have their kids participate.

The test is meant to screen for COVID-19 in non-symptomatic students.

The Beaverton School District is participating and will start next week by offering the testing at a few select elementary schools before expanding the program to its other schools.

Dozens of Hillsboro transportation staff asking district not to enforce vaccine mandate HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - In less than a week, K-12 in Oregon staff will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to meet the state deadline.

Enrolled students will get these testing kits from their teachers and then will take them home to collect their saliva sample, then they’ll bring their completed tests back to school for collection.

“We’re hoping to be able to find students who are COVID positive, so we can then isolate them, identify their close contacts and quarantine those students and reduce the number of students who actually end up with COVID-19,” Dr. Danielle Hudson, said.

The Beaverton School District told FOX 12 that about 37% of elementary students are participating. That’s the age group they want to target since younger children are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

OHA says that once labs test the kits, they are required to share the results within 24 to 48 hours. Results will only be shared with parents, except that positive COVID cases will also be shared with local health departments.