Oregon schools taking teaching online; Portland launches 'distance learning' program

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Schools across Oregon are gearing up to take education online.
The Oregon Department of Education announced new guidelines for districts to have a distance learning plan in place by next Monday, April 13, but some districts have already launched their programs.
At Portland Public Schools, they launched online learning on Monday. The learning set up is meant to be flexible for students, and not overwhelm families.
Ben Hanf, a senior at Lincoln High School, and his brother, freshman Jackson Hanf, hopped online for two classes on Monday.
They said the new normal requires a lot of self-management.
“There’s a lot of time when you’re just on your own, and it really feels like that,” Jackson said. “It might be working for me, but I understand other students are different types of learners.”
Ben says he had two one-hour classes on Monday, and that will continue through Thursday to meet all of his eight periods. On Friday, they have a flex day in order to ask any outstanding questions of teachers or to just check in with them.
“The teachers are trying their best, and they’re working with the tools that they’ve been given,” he said. “But it’s a difficult situation and it would be impossible to expect the same level of academic rigor to going to a real classroom and learning.”
District officials say this at-home program is not designed to cover everything teachers would have taught if there was no closure, but Ben and Jackson’s dad, Russell, says he doesn’t feel that his students will be far behind come fall.
“There are gonna be lots of issues, but this is a once-in-a-generational or multi-generational issue that we’re dealing with now, so things are gonna be different,” Russell said.
What’s missing right now from Ben and Jackson’s lives are their extracurricular activities: choir and theater.
“That’s a huge source of happiness that's been lost, a huge source of community,” Ben said. “It kinda hurts, the isolation, a lot more that you can’t do these things that you really love because they require you to be physically around other people.”
Lincoln High School has built clubs and physical activity into their online schedule. Of course, it won’t make up for the real deal, but Ben and Jackson emphasized what we all should be keeping top of mind these days: We are all in this together.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.