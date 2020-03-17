Oregon schools to be closed through April 28 after new order from governor

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon schools will now be closed statewide through April 28, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
Brown previously closed K-12 schools statewide through March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That date was extended with a new executive order Tuesday.
The new executive order also outlines additional measures for school districts:
- Districts are to provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families during the closure period, including meals and childcare. This includes the delivery of food assistance and offering childcare for essential health care professionals and first responders.
- Districts may call on public school teachers and employees to deliver limited learning and support services.
- Each district will continue to pay all their regular employees during the closure.
- The Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, and Department of Human Services are directed to support public schools in the continuity of mental health services.
“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” said Brown. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”
On Tuesday, Brown also signed executive orders that were announced Monday, including prohibiting on-premises consumption of food or drink and gatherings of more than 25 people.
Related:
- McMenamins laying off nearly 3,000 employees due to COVID-19 closures
- Chinook Winds, ilani, Spirit Mountain announce closures due to COVID-19 pandemic
- More coronavirus stories in the Pacific NW, worldwide
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.