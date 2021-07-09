Oregon schools to consider new guidance from CDC as districts prepare for fall return to school

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - School districts across Oregon are finalizing their COVID-19 safety protocols for the new school year, in wake of new guidance issued by the CDC Friday.
The CDC guidance was updated to urge all school districts to fully reopen this fall. The guidance suggests that students and staff who are fully vaccinated should not be required to wear masks indoors.
The guidance also says that schools should continue to use preventative measures like keeping students 3-feet apart. However, it says that if social distancing requirements were to keep a school from opening, then social distancing should not be required.
The agency says that other measures could be used instead, like regular testing and wearing masks.
The CDC says that schools should rely on local data to choose when to tighten and loosen rules for masks and distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Schools in Oregon are still trying to decide how they will proceed this fall.
Portland Public Schools says it is in the final stages of determining its protocols, which will be released to families soon. Their plans will be for school to be full-time, five days a week in person.
Other schools are trying to decide their rules for mask wearing. Districts have already been implementing mask rules through the summer, which could help dictate what will happen in the fall.
The Beaverton School District has required students participating in summer school to wear masks while indoors only if they are in preschool through 8th grade. High schoolers have not been required to wear masks, though the district has recommended for unvaccinated students to wear masks.
Some districts, like Tigard-Tualatin and Salem-Keizer say they are also waiting for new guidance from the Oregon Department of Education before they release their guidelines. That new guidance is expected to be released at the end of the month.
Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Governor Kate Brown’s office released a statement to FOX 12, writing in part:
“We have reached the point in the pandemic where unprecedented, statewide measures are no longer called for. For schools, that means a shift to a more traditional, local decision-making model, as reaffirmed by the CDC today, where communities make the appropriate public health and safety decisions based on their local conditions and that serve students best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.