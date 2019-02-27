SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has passed away after a battle with brain cancer.
Deputy Secretary of State Leslie Cummings released a statement Wednesday morning that Richardson passed away at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was 69 years old.
"From his service in Vietnam as a combat helicopter pilot to his 30-year legal career and 19 years in public service, this father of nine and grandfather of 31 found great joy in serving and taking care of others," the statement said.
Richardson was elected as Oregon Secretary of State in the 2016 election, and formally took office in Jan. 2017.
In June 2018, Richardson announced that he was diagnosed and began treatment for a small, cancerous brain tumor.
At the beginning of Feb. 2019, Richardson announced that he was scaling back his "in-office hours to be able to rest and give my treatment every opportunity to succeed."
Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff today and on the day of Richardson's interment from sunset to sundown.
Gov. Brown released a statement, saying: "Dan and I are saddened to hear this news today. Our hearts are with Secretary of State Richardson's family, friends, and fellow lawmakers today. Regardless of what side of the aisle his colleagues sat on, we all knew Dennis' kind heart guided his career of service to the people of Oregon. His reputation for perseverance not only guided him through the fight with cancer, it also gave us all reassurance that he was fighting cancer with the same determination he brought to work every day."
Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) also released a statement Wednesday, saying: "I am so saddened to learn of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson's passing. Dennis was such a kind, caring, and thoughtful friend. A wonderful public servant, and a deeply loving husband and parent. Dennis' quiet competence and civility is such a rarity in today's world. I feel blessed to have known and worked with him for so many years. Mylene and I are sending our prayers to Cathy and their children. Dennis served his country with honor and his body of work leaves Oregon better for the next generation."
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici said in a statement: “I am sad to hear that Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson passed away last night following his brave battle with cancer. I had the honor of working with Sec. Richardson when we served together in the Oregon State Legislature, and I always valued his contributions and commitment. He was a great public servant who dedicated much of his life to Oregon and our country. We often spoke of his family, and my thoughts are with them and his friends at this difficult time."
Gov. Brown and her staff will begin the process of reviewing candidates and will make an appointment of Richardson's successor in the coming weeks.
Brown's office said she will "consider appointees from the Republican party who commit to not entering the 2020 election for Secretary of State, as she did in 2015 when selecting her own successor."
