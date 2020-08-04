PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 333.
Health officials also reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total count to 19,699. The new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 21
- Clatsop: 1
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 3
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 8
- Douglas: 5
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 13
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 2
- Lane: 12
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 33
- Marion: 23
- Morrow: 11
- Multnomah: 57
- Polk: 4
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 61
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 29
- Yamhill: 15
Oregon’s 329th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 330th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 331st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 28 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 332nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Good Shepherd Health Care System. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 333rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 2 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Gotta call it Covid to keep the federal casino money flowing. OHA is a fraud.
How many people died of COVID-19 in Sweden today?
imagine shutting down your entire country/economy for this
Cause of death the same as about 90% of the other 333, age and underlying medical conditions. Not 'Covid-19.'
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.