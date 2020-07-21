PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Health authorities on Tuesday reported seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 269.
Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday morning also reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case county to 15,139. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 15
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Deschutes: 7
- Douglas: 3
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 2
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 3
- Malheur: 18
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 67
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 59
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 32
- Yamhill: 8
Health officials on Tuesday reported an outbreak of 23 cases at a Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County. According to OHA, the investigation started on June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. The count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
Oregon’s 263rd COVID-19-related death involved an 88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 15 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 264th COVID-19-related death involved an 88-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 28 and died on July 19. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed, according to OHA.
Oregon’s 265th COVID-19-related death involved a 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 266th COVID-19-related death involved a 59-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 15 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 267th COVID-19-related death involved an 88-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 19 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 268th COVID-19-related death involved an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 20. He had underlying conditions. His place of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 269th COVID-19-related death involved a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 29 and died on July 17 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. He had underlying conditions.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
The cause of death is always the same, age and underlying medical conditions, not 'Covid-19'. OHA putting out false information as always.
How many died from Covid, and how many died from something and at the same time had Covid.
Give us data on current active cases and data on how many have recovered.
I keep hearing of false counts as to C-19 deaths. Also of people who signed up for a test, became tired of waiting, went home before being tested, then getting notified they were positive. Will KPTV please check this out?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.