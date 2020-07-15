PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon in the past month has seen more COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, according to state health officials.
The state's data now shows the most infected age group is 20 to 29 year olds, making up 21 percent of Oregon's cases. That age group is followed by 30 to 39 year olds.
Oregon Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger provided details about the information on a Facebook Live event on Wednesday.
Sidelinger said part of it is that earlier on in the pandemic, most of the people tested for coronavirus were the most seriously ill, often hospitalized or in long-term care facilities, so the age ranges skewed higher. Now, there's more testing to identify those other cases.
Sidelinger also explained that some of the cases in younger people are associated with workplace outbreaks and social gatherings. Among all of Oregon's cases, the state's data shows 10 percent of those reported sick have been hospitalized and fewer than two percent have died.
It's also good to note that one in 10 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are health care workers. Sidelinger on Wednesday said it is important to remember that these aren't just numbers.
"For every case that’s on our website, for every person who’s admitted to the hospital, for every death that we report, we have to remember that that’s a person here in Oregon, one of our neighbors, a neighbor who has a family and who has friends who lives in our community," Sidelinger said.
OHA also released its Weekly Report on Wednesday, which compares last week's data to the week prior. The report showed a seven percent increase in new cases and showed that the number of reported deaths doubled, but the number of hospitalizations flattened out.
