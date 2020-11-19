PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 20 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
Thursday's numbers mark the largest daily number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon, according to health officials.
“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19,” Patrick Allen, OHA director, said.
The state's death toll now sits at 808, health officials said. Oregon's total number of confirmed and presumptive cases sits at 60,873.
Oregon's COVID-19 death toll passes 800 less than three weeks after reaching 700, according to Allen.
“Please take this seriously, and do what you can to slow the spread: wash your hands, wear a mask, and limit the number of people you come in close contact with,” Allen said.
The cases reported on Thursday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 16
- Clackamas: 121
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 14
- Coos: 8
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 6
- Deschutes: 31
- Douglas: 21
- Grant: 3
- Harney: 5
- Hood River: 8
- Jackson: 89
- Jefferson: 10
- Josephine: 13
- Klamath: 20
- Lake: 5
- Lane: 130
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 21
- Marion: 84
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 376
- Polk: 20
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 8
- Wasco: 8
- Washington: 127
- Yamhill: 36
Oregon’s 789th COVID-19 death involved a 95-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Nov. 16 in his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 790th COVID-19 death involved a 30-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Nov. 13 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 791st COVID-19 death involved a 94-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 11 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 792nd COVID-19 death involved an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 17 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 793rd COVID-19 death involved a 40-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Nov. 7 at West Valley Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 794th COVID-19 death involved a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Nov. 10 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 795th COVID-19 death involved a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 796th COVID-19 death involved a 49-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 15 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 797th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 18 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 798th COVID-19 death involved a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 799th COVID-19 death involved a 91-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 13 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 800th COVID-19 death involved an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 11 in his home. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 801st COVID-19 death involved a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 29 and died on Oct. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 802nd COVID-19 death involved an 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 11 in his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 803rd COVID-19 death involved a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 16 in her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 804th COVID-19 death involved an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 14 in his home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 805th COVID-19 death involved an 81-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 16 in her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 806th COVID-19 death involved a 77-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 18 in her home. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 807th COVID-19 death involved an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 15. Place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 808th COVID-19 death involved a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA on Thursday noted that more information is available about Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death, which involved a 35-year-old man living in Multnomah County. He had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 414 on Thursday, eight more than yesterday, which marked a new record for the pandemic. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit beds, which is two fewer than yesterday, according to health officials.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
