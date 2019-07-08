SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Senator Brian Boquist appeared before the Senate Committee on Conduct Monday morning for a meeting that was in response, in part, to a statement he made during the Republican walkout over climate legislation.
On June 19, Republican Sen. Boquist commented that if the Oregon State Police were sent to find and return him during the walkout they should "send bachelors and come heavily armed."
Sen. Boquist also told Senate President Peter Courtney that "you send the state police to get me, hell's coming to visit you personally." He later apologized for his comments.
After the statements were made, some employees at the State Capitol felt threatened and a hearing was scheduled.
While Sen. Boquist did testify, he talked mainly about two lawsuits he filed against his fellow senators. He also called Monday's hearing political.
"Lastly, for the public record, for a long time the Oregon State Police superintendent, the Marion County District Attorney, other district attorneys, federal authorities and other legal authorities know full well I have offered full cooperation in any legal probable cause law enforcement action, any judge ordered action, and any civil matter. I look forward to seeing this matter in the court. Thank you. Gentlemen, have a good day," Sen. Boquist said at the hearing.
Sen. Boquist did not answer any questions. His wife told FOX 12 that the hearing is retribution by the Senate leadership.
The hearing was packed with many of Sen. Boquist supporters who feel his statements were not threatening.
Democratic Senators James Manning and Floyd Prozanski went on record saying they felt the comments were threatening.
The committee's task was not to decide the merits of the threats, but to consider if it needs to do anything while the case is being investigated to ensure that the State Capitol is a safe place to work without fear or intimidation.
Two Republicans on the committee felt Sen. Boquist's comments were heated, but did not see them as credible threats.
Sen. Prozanski said he thinks Sen. Boquist's comments were credible threats. However, he does not find there is a threat now that the legislature is not in session.
Right now, the senators are considering motions concerning Sen. Boquist, and any possible restrictions they may want to impose on him.
