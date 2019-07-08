SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Sen. Brian Boquist appeared before the Senate Committee on Conduct on Monday morning for a meeting that was in response, in part, to a statement he made during the Republican walkout over climate legislation.
As a result, he must now provide notice when going to the Capitol and will be met with an increased police presence.
On June 19, Republican Sen. Boquist commented that if the Oregon State Police were sent to find and return him during the walkout they should "send bachelors and come heavily armed."
Boquist also told Senate President Peter Courtney that "you send the state police to get me, hell's coming to visit you personally." He later apologized for his comments.
After the statements were made, some employees at the State Capitol felt threatened and a hearing was scheduled.
While Sen. Boquist did testify, he talked mainly about two lawsuits he filed against his fellow senators. He also called Monday's hearing political.
"Lastly, for the public record, for a long time the Oregon State Police superintendent, the Marion County District Attorney, other district attorneys, federal authorities and other legal authorities know full well I have offered full cooperation in any legal probable cause law enforcement action, any judge ordered action, and any civil matter. I look forward to seeing this matter in the court. Thank you. Gentlemen, have a good day," Sen. Boquist said at the hearing.
Sen. Boquist did not answer any questions. His wife told FOX 12 that the hearing is retribution by the Senate leadership.
The hearing was packed with many of Boquist's supporters who feel his statements were not threatening.
Democratic Senators James Manning and Floyd Prozanski went on record saying they felt the comments were threatening.
The committee's task was not to decide the merits of the threats, but to consider if it needs to do anything while the case is being investigated to ensure that the State Capitol is a safe place to work without fear or intimidation.
Two Republicans on the committee felt Sen. Boquist's comments were heated, but did not see them as credible threats.
An outside investigator disagreed, citing workplace law.
"Viewing the statements as they were made, I think on their face they are credible threats, factually," said investigator Brenda Baumgart.
The investigator also testified that both senators and staffers have reported that Boquist's statements made them fear coming to work.
In a report to the legislative council, Baumgart recommended keeping Boquist out of the Capital while an investigation continues.
In the end, the Senate committee's motion will require him to give at least 12 hours advance notice before he will be at the Capitol. His arrival will also prompt an increased presence from state police.
An Oregon State Police spokesperson said the agency had no comment on the need for increased staffing related to Boquist.
He still makes better sense than Take Down Oregon! Kate Brown! She should be packed and sent back to Daddy. But he don't want her either!
