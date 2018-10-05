SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A federal judge Friday rejected Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s attempt to force the disclosure of more details on Brett Kavanaugh.
Merkley asked the court to order the release of more than 100,000 pages related to Kavanaugh’s time in the White House Counsel’s office under the presidency of George W. Bush.
The White House has claimed executive privilege in withholding the documents. Merkley says lack of access to the documents makes it impossible to properly vet Kavanaugh.
The federal judge Friday said Merkley waited too long to file his motion, which was filed nearly a month after the White House announced the pages would be withheld.
Kavanaugh’s nomination Friday took a step forward after Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she would vote for him. Kavanaugh’s nomination has been the center of much attention in partisan politics after allegations he committed sexual assault in high school.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.