OREGON (KPTV) – The Oregon Senate has approved a new bill offering protection to superintendents fired without cause by their school boards.

During the past year, a handful of school boards in Oregon have fired their superintendents over disagreements on COVID-19 mandates and other controversies such as LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter signs.

On Thursday, Senate Bill 1521 was approved on a 16 to 7 vote. The bill states school boards can only fire superintendents without cause if certain conditions are met. For example, the superintendents and board would have to agree to the prospect when they initially drew up the superintendents’ contract.

“Simply put, staff stability is key to supporting students,” said Senator Michael Dembrow (D-Portland), Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, who carried Senate Bill 1521. “We need to make sure that school district superintendents are protected from extreme board decisions. Our school superintendents have a difficult job and should be able to focus on keeping our kids safe in schools and improving the quality of public education in their communities.”

The new bill also states school boards cannot direct a superintendent to take any actions conflicting with state or federal law.

“The Legislature has a responsibility to step up and protect our kids from political backlash at the school board level,” said Senator Gelser Blouin (D-Corvallis). “Our superintendents deserve basic employment protections, just like teachers and many other education professionals.”

Just last year, the Newberg School District fired superintendent Joe Morelock. Morelock was fired in a vote by four school board members who had previously gained public attention for a controversial ban on what they considered “political symbols” including the LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter signs.

Newberg was not the only city to fire its superintendent in Oregon due to a board ruling.

The Greater Albany Public Schools board fired its superintendent this past summer in what also appeared to be a battle over differing opinion in a politically divided district.

In Malheur County in the city of Adrian, the school board fired its superintendent who reportedly said while he didn’t like Gov. Brown’s mask mandates, he would continue to follow them.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.