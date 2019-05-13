Oregon Senate passes education tax after legislative standoff

SALEM, OR (AP) - The Oregon Senate has approved a multibillion dollar education tax designed to boost student performance and decrease class sizes.
The chamber passed the bill 18 to 11 Monday afternoon after minority Republicans ended a nearly week-long walkout to protest the levy. The measure previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.
It would raise $1 billion per year through a half a percent tax on Oregon's wealthiest businesses.
The package calls for a .057% tax on gross receipts for businesses with $1 million or more in sales, which make up less than 10% of all businesses in the state.
BREAKING: the Student Success Act just passed in the Oregon legislature. We’re live on @fox12oregon in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/5qToYAZH4X— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) May 13, 2019
