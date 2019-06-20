SALEM, OR (KPTV) - In an attempt to block a vote on a sweeping plan to address climate change, Senate Republicans have walked out and left the state of Oregon.
A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans said the walkout comes after "Democrats failed to offer a reset" on HB 2020 - also known as the cap-and-trade bill.
The spokeswoman also said Senate Republicans made the decision to walkout and leave the state to protest House Bill 2020 "because it should be referred to the ballot so every Oregonian has a voice."
"Protesting cap and trade by walking out today represents our constituency and exactly how we should be doing our job," said Senate Republican Leader, Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass). "We have endured threats of arrest, fines, and pulling community project funds from the Governor, Senate President and Majority Leader. We will not stand by and be bullied by the majority party any longer. Oregonians deserve better. It's time for the majority party to consider all Oregonians not just the ones in Portland."
On Wednesday, Governor Kate Brown said she was willing to mobilize the state police if Senate Republicans followed through with a threat to block a vote.
Capitol Ds continue their modeling of Oregon's version of Hunger Games. Starving the 12 districts with #HB2020 and hunting their leaders with the state police. 🏹🏹 #orleg #orpol pic.twitter.com/IilFmKj7tN— Knute Buehler (@KnuteBuehler) June 20, 2019
"This is the saddest day of my legislative life," Senate Pres. Peter Courtney said in response to Republicans leaving.
During Thursday's legislative session, Sen. Courtney announced a $500 fine will be impose per legislator for each day they are absent from the senate floor. The fines take effect Friday at 11 a.m.
Sergeant-at-Arms were dispatched to find the absent senators, and Gov. Brown authorized Oregon State Police to assist them by finding and escorting senators back to the Capitol.
Gov. Brown released a statement, saying:
"After many hours of well-intentioned, respectful negotiations on Wednesday, the Senate has come to an impasse. The Senate Republicans have decided to abandon their duty to serve their constituents and walk out. The Senate Democrats have requested the assistance of the Oregon State Police to bring back their colleagues to finish the work they committed to push forward for Oregonians. As the executive of the agency, I am authorizing the State Police to fulfill the Senate Democrats' request. It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their back on their constituents who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building. They need to return and do the jobs they were elected to do."
The back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans comes as truckers and loggers from around the state protested the cap-and-trade bill at the Capitol on Wednesday.
The bill would put an overall limit on emissions and auctions off pollution permits or "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. Only the largest polluters are targeted, and the idea is that as the emissions limit becomes stricter over time, it will be in industries' financial interest to switch to green technology.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
Refer this issue to the voters. This is too big to be handled by politicians. It's an abuse of power.
Good for the Reps. They need to stay out of sight for as long as it takes. While the Dims rule and say they are there because that's what the people want and the people want them to make all the decisions, they forget not all of us wanted them. We, the people, need to stand up and speak up as loudly as possible that these legislators from the Dim party are taking away all our rights to anything because they somehow just seem to think they are smarter than all of us. And of course, for those who voted for them, I guess they are.
Politicians are worthless. We should execute the entire lot. Democrat, Republican... it doesn't matter, they're all worthless garbage.
