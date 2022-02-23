SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A new Bill unanimously approved in the Oregon Senate will expand on compensation for cancer-stricken firefighters.

House Bill 4113 adds bladder and female reproductive cancers as occupational diseases, meaning occurring from employment as career firefighter, under Oregon’s workers compensation law.

“Firefighters don’t have a choice about what they are exposed to or which dangers they encounter on the job,” said Senator Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland), Chair of the Senate Committee on Labor and Business, who carried House Bill 4113. “When their community needs them, they answer the call.”

As the leading cause of death among firefighters, Oregon workers compensation law protects a variety of cancers, including male reproductive cancers.

“By passing this measure, we’re taking an important step towards equitably protecting Oregon’s career firefighters,” Sen. Taylor said.

House Bill 4113 now goes to Gov. Brown for her signature.