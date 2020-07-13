PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Sen. Rob Wyden wants to take a local program that aims to reduce the burden on police officers to Congress.
The program is the Portland Street Response team, and instead of law enforcement responding to mental health and homelessness calls for service, trained specialists would be dispatched. The team would be dispatched through the 911 emergency system like all others calls but medics and peer support specialists with training in de-escalation and behavioral health would be deployed.
Portland City Council originally approved funding for the program in November 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of it has been stalled. Tremaine Clayton, the community health care assessment team coordinator, said they’ve been maintaining policies and procedures administratively, and once they are done hiring, they will move straight into training.
“My hope for this program is that we do have an alternate response model so that when someone does call we can be more specific to those that are in need of mental health and those experiencing homelessness that we could give them some resources that just traditionally have not been there,” Clayton said.
Wyden believes that a program like this could be part of a larger nationwide police reform bill. Despite the Republican-controlled Senate, Wyden said he is confident that senators from both parties could get on board.
“I think 15 United States senators of both political parties would have been all over the ideas that I have heard over the last hour, hour-and-a-half, because what this is all about is reinventing systems that haven’t kept up with the times,” Wyden said.
Senator @RonWyden meets with #Portland Street Response to learn how this program could be part of future legislation for #policereform nationwide. Full story at 6:00 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/hvogg04CED— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 13, 2020
The Portland Street Response Team is based off of a similar program in Eugene called Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets, or “CAHOOTS.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
"Portland City Council originally approved funding for the program in November 2019, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of it has been stalled." So when the homeless need help the most, you covered your own a$$ and hid? and now you want to propose a nationwide program that hasn't even been tested? Unbelievable.
Every city in the US can do this now, if they choose to do so.
How has this program lowered or improved the homeless problem?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.