SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley came together on the Senate floor on Tuesday in an effort to block President Donald Trump from deploying paramilitary forces in Portland and across the U.S.
Wyden and Merkley are offering an amendment that would prevent the president from using federal forces in cities where they are not wanted.
Wyden argues protests in Portland have been overwhelmingly peaceful and crime was down before federal officers stepped in.
“Donald Trump did not send that paramilitary force … to keep people safe,” Wyden said. “Donald Trump is doing this to create an image of chaos, to air them on far-right television, scare the country, turn em’ into campaign ads. But these are the people that Senator Merkley and I are honored to represent.”
Wyden stresses that people in Portland are less safe and less secure since federal police started guarding the Justice Center.
so here's a question that needs to be answered are federal buildings the property of city and state or federal building the property of the federal government
Time for the Oregon Senators to give up any federal police protection they receive, first.
Thank God these 2 esteemed Senators are working on the real hard-hitting issues that are the most important to Oregonians and the people of this country (yawn).
