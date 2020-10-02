SALEM, OR (KPTV) - For the second time this year, the state of Oregon is sending firefighters to assist crews battling wildfires in California.
On Friday, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced that six task forces with equipment and personnel will be sent from Clatsop, Lane, Linn, Marion, Washington and Yamhill counties.
California is currently managing 24 major wildfires. The state has already recorded 3.9 million acres burned this year, impacting thousands of residents and having incidents threaten lives and structure.
“The Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) can easily mobilize 20 structural task forces at a given time, so we feel confident that the state has ample structural firefighting resources in-state in case any future demands arise that threaten communities,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple.
The OSFM says the Pacific Northwest has stepped down to preparedness level 3, which means the potential for emerging significant wildland fires is normal for the time of year, and there is an adequate availability of firefighting resources and decreased fire activity in the state.
California made its request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a national state-to-state mutual aid system. The EMAC request is sent directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. The requests allow for the OSFM to mobilize resources through the OFMAS. The task forces are comprised of Oregon’s structural firefighting agencies, which provide structural firefighting and all-hazards assistance.
Oregon firefighters were first mobilized by the OSFM to California on Aug. 19 to respond to the LNU Lighting Complex, sending three task forces with more than 50 personnel for a two-week deployment to the Napa Valley to support the coordinated response.
Those firefighters returned to Oregon on Sept. 2.
