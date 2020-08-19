SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon is sending firefighters to assist crews battling hundreds of wildfires in California.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal announced Wednesday that strikes teams comprised of 52 people and equipment will be sent from Clatsop, Linn and Marion counties.
Thousands of people in California have been ordered to evacuate as hundreds of wildfires burn across the state. Smoke from wildfires has blanketed the San Francisco area.
Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed "this extraordinary weather we’re experiencing and all of these lightning strikes” for 367 known fires, including 23 major fires or groups of fires.
California made the request for assistance through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a national state-to-state mutual aid system. The EMAC request is sent directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. The requests allow for the OSFM to mobilize resources through the OFMAS. The task forces are comprised of Oregon’s structural firefighting agencies, which provide structural firefighting and all-hazards assistance.
Oregon’s structural firefighters mobilized by the OSFM were last sent to California to respond to multiple fires there in late October and November 2019, including the Burris Fire in Mendocino County, the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the Ranch Fire in Tehama County. In all, OSFM sent 264 members from 68 Oregon fire agencies and 92 apparatus last year.
