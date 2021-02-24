Oregon seniors get ready for another shot at COVID-19 appointments

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of more vaccine appointments will become available Thursday in the Portland area to those currently eligible.
It has been difficult for people to book them and the Oregon Convention Center says it received fewer doses of vaccine this week, which is impacting things.
On Monday, vaccine appointments that opened at 9:00 a.m. were booked in less than an hour.
Thursday brings another chance for people who are already eligible but haven't been able to book yet.
FOX 12 spoke to one woman hoping she gets lucky this time around and another woman who was successful and is now trying to help others.
"Here comes this past Monday, and I tried, and I tried," Sheila Brown said.
Sheila Brown,75, has tried the website and 211 several times but no luck yet in booking a highly coveted COVID-19 vaccine appointment. She's already strategizing her next chance.
"I'll go to the 'my chat' on the OHA site," she said. "I'll get that, and when it's about one minute before nine. "I'm saying yes, and it will put me into my chart, and I hope it works. I'll persevere!"
It has been an isolating year for her and the hundreds of thousands of other seniors in Oregon. This shot is the only shot at some normalcy.
"I'm a widow. I have a cat, but the cat doesn't talk back, and so I look forward to the time when I can get out," Brown said. "I just happened to do all the right things, and I got in there."
Mary Sipe, 73, says she feels like she hit the jackpot when she was actually able to make an appointment for next week.
"I literally had this sense of relief just it just overcame me. I was almost in tears to know that I had this appointment finally after waiting and waiting and waiting," she said.
She'd practiced and prepared by going through all of the online steps starting with the vaccine information tool. She then answered the series of questions so that the minute she became eligible, she hit schedule an appointment and was able to book the third time slot before they all ran out.
Knowing that her neighbors and so many others weren't so lucky, she typed up the step-by-step process she followed and shared it. She also included some things she found helpful, like having a Legacy My Health account ahead of time.
"There's just a lot of little nuances that can send you off in the wrong direction," Sipe said. "I bet you I've got 100 people at least who are gonna have those instructions printed out sitting next to them tomorrow morning."
At 9:00 a.m., 3,400 appointments become available for seniors and people in group 1A. Most of those are drive-thru appointments only, 1,000 convention center appointments, and half held for the call center. At noon 4,600 appointments will open up for educators.
