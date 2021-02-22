Oregon seniors remain frustrated by vaccine rollout as more become eligible

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -Seniors once again made the mad dash Monday morning to jump online and speed type in hopes of grabbing one of Oregon’s highly coveted yet rare COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
“When it did say I had an appointment, I couldn’t believe it; I was just overjoyed,” said Monty Moore of Portland.
Eligibility for the vaccine just opened to Moore and the more than 200,000 other Oregonians between the ages of 70 and 74.
Then Moore tried to input his final, personal information to finalize the appointment.
“That joy was taken away with the next click of a button,” Moore said.
“I went to the next step, and the Legacy site never loaded. It tried for 20 minutes and finally timed out,” Moore added. “I was never able to get back on.”
Fox 12 heard several similar experiences Monday. Vaccine-hopefuls said they were able to select a time and date for an appointment but then never could finish scheduling it.
“It just spun and spun and spun, and it kicked it out,” said Kristin Finnegan, 71.
“I tried three times,” Finnegan said. “I tried on my computer, my phone, and my iPad all at the same time.”
OHSU -one of the administrators in charge of the mass vaccine clinics – said Monday that its appointment scheduling tools did not crash, but it did slow down as the website reached maximum capacity. Only 4,800 people can be online at once.
Within an hour, nearly 5,000 appointments at the Oregon Convention Center were filled.
With so much dependent on pure luck and timing, Finnegan said she’d like to see seniors with preexisting conditions prioritized.
“I’ve already been in the hospital with double pneumonia. I know what it’s like to not be able to breathe,” Finnegan said. “There’s nowhere (on the chatbot) that says do you have a preexisting condition -- that might bump you a little bit ahead, and there should be.”
Seniors said they’re frustrated and disappointed in the rollout and know the chances of success will just get tougher next week when those 65 and older become eligible as well.
“Like everyone else, I’ll just have to try to get back in the queue on Monday,” Moore said.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to urge patience, warning that it could be until April before all seniors have the opportunity for a vaccine.
On a bright note, OHA does expect next week to start receiving total allotments of 107,000 doses a week, up from 83,000.
