PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The top leader of the Oregon Health Authority predicted some “chaos” would ensue in effort to sign up hundreds of thousands of seniors for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Monday was indeed a rocky start for many, as the first wave of eligible seniors 80 and older tried to wade through setting up online appointments.
“I dialed 211 and they came right on to tell me nothing was available,” said 84-year-old Yvonne Windsor, telling FOX 12 she called the help line early in the morning, hoping to get assistance signing up online for the vaccine she badly wants.
“I have lots of grandkids and great-grandkids,” Windsor said. “I have three great-great grandchildren I’ve never seen because they were born during this [pandemic].”
The Oregon Health Authority confirmed to FOX 12 that online vaccine appointment slots in the Portland metro area were gobbled up within a couple hours after they were made available and there aren’t any more available online for the remainder of the week.
It’s still unclear exactly when seniors will again be able to sign up for appointments online for next week, but vaccine administrators said they can’t offer any future appointments until they know how many vaccines they’ll receive next week.
“I honestly think Oregon is really – I mean everything they go to do gets screwed up,” Windsor said. “The computer stuff doesn’t go through, people who were trying to get unemployment - it’s a mess,” Windsor said.
But thousands of seniors did land a coveted appointment, as OHA announced that 20,000 first doses have been allocated for seniors 80 and older.
Cheryl Devore considers herself one of the lucky ones.
“Miracles happen, I got an appointment,” Devore said. “I’m thrilled because hopefully I’m seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.”
As for those still waiting, Windsor said she would just like some direction.
“I would just like to get my name in there so they can call me whenever something is available,” Windsor said.
