FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Earlier this week, a viral Facebook post showing a person running around Forest Grove with what appeared to be a rifle put some neighbors on edge.
Jonathan Osborne is a E-Five Sergeant with the Oregon Army National Guard.
He explained he was doing a ruck-march, a miles-long routine of marching and running.
All while carrying a heavy backpack and blue replica rifle.
Sergeant Osborne said he was getting ready for a military event and put on his gear to train.
But on Wednesday, Osborne said his wife recognized some pictures of him posted in a Facebook group about a "suspicious person."
Osborne said he felt he needed to sort it out
"I actually drafted a response and put a lot of thought into it and to address the concerns that were brought up,” he said. "The police did catch up to me said they got a few calls and that's great. That means people are paying attention."
Sergeant Osborne said he's gotten mostly positive feedback from his community.
