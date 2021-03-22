PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is shifting to 3 feet of physical distance being allowable in schools “under certain conditions.”
Conditions include county COVID-19 case rate levels for students in middle and high school.
The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education announced Monday that the new guidelines will apply to public and private schools and will align Oregon’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance with recent studies and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, the CDC updated its physical distancing guidelines for children in schools from 6 feet to 3 feet. Federal health officials cited three new studies to support the shorter distance, as long as masks are worn and additional safety measures are in place.
State health officials said physical distancing allowance is a “local decision.”
Schools may maintain 6 feet and, under certain conditions, must maintain 6 feet, such as when students from different classrooms are passing in hallways between periods, or when students are eating, according to ODE.
The new changes may take place over the next several weeks in some schools, according to ODE, as every school district will need time to plan and adjust to these new requirements. ODE will update supplemental guidance documents with this change as quickly as possible over the next several days.
