Oregon ski areas eye winter operations with pandemic plan in place

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – With summer in the rearview mirror and fall in full swing, ski areas across the state of Oregon are finishing up projects and gearing up for the winter season. The 2020-2021 ski season will look a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restrictions forced most ski areas in the state to close in March, ending their 2019-2020 seasons early. This summer many have worked out a plan to be able to open and operate when the snow arrives.
Timberline, on Mount Hood, was able to reopen in May with changes in place. John Burton, with Timberline says they were able to also run through the summer on the Palmer Snowfield. He says they learned a lot on what worked and what didn’t work and will apply those lessons to the upcoming ski season.
“Things are going to be a little different,” Burton said.
Many ski areas will be managing the number of people allowed on the mountain on any given day. To avoid overcrowding and keep people healthy, Timberline has a plan to manage capacity. They plan to do that with an online registration process if needed.
The online registration process will include a mandatory Covid questionnaire.
Guidelines posted to the ski areas website say capacity managed should be expected at the beginning of the season, for peak holidays and weekends.
“We are going to encourage people to come you know more midweek when we have a lot of capacity. We anticipate people having a little more flexibility in their work weeks from working from home and what not,” Burton said.
Face masks and other social distancing requirements will also be in effect.
View Timberline's guidelines here.
At Mt. Hood Meadows, they too have been working on a plan. Spokesperson, Dave Tragethon, says they will be monitoring capacity as well.
He says if you do not have a season pass or have not bought a daily lift ticket online ahead of time to not come up to the mountain. Tragethon says they will be limiting the number of daily lift tickets. He also says they will be asking guests to limit their time inside.
“We are trying to move everybody as much as well can to outdoors and not congregate indoors. We want people to use their vehicle as their lodge,” Tragethon said.
He says there will be grab and go food in the lodge. Expect changes as well to lift lines,
“For this season, more than any other season we need people to number one, understand what our plan is, number two follow that plan and number three be patient,” Tragethon said.
Additional information about each resort's coronavirus plans visit:
