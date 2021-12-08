GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - Mother Nature has tested our patience this winter when it comes to hitting the slopes in our region, but this week's forecast may be the golden ticket for snow enthusiasts.
FOX 12 spoke with Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Timberline Lodge, John Burton, who says there is no official word on if this forecast will give ski resorts the go for opening day - but they’re hopeful.
“Things are looking good; we are ready to go, the mountain is fully staffed up and we just need Mother Nature to give us the green light and we’ll turn the lifts on,” says Burton.
Mt. Hood Meadows is also optimistic about the current snowfall bringing opening day closer. Dave Tragethon, vice president of sales and marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows, says it's only a matter of when.
“We fully expect that this is the storm that will get us open for daily operations. It's just a matter of timing, you know, when is it going to come? How much of it do we get? How much of it can we harvest in our parking lots to get our lower mountain prepped and ready to go to connect with the Upper Mountain? And you know, chances are that we'd have some sort of a limited operation first with just a few lifts that then grows into more and more coverage on the mountain and more and more lifts opening,” says Tragethon.
In the meantime, stay up to date on snow and mountain conditions by visiting the Timberline Lodge and Mt. Hood Meadows websites.