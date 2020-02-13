CENTRAL POINT, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into the death of an Oregon soldier who was serving in Afghanistan.
The Department of Defense said Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, 21, from Central Point, died at the Bagram Airfield on Wednesday.
Officials said he did not die in combat, but did not give any further details.
Kimball was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Drum, New York.
The U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division posted a message on Facebook, saying in part, "Our hearts reach out to those that will grieve for him today, tomorrow, and long into the future."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.