BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that events with large gatherings, such as sporting events, will not be returning to Oregon in the near future.
While the news is tough for sports fans who want to attend games this summer, the players are still preparing to play again somewhere, at some point, team officials say.
FOX 12 spoke with local soccer star Jeremy Ebobisse as the Timbers began voluntary individual workouts at the team’s training facility in Beaverton on Thursday.
One small step seems like a massive one to @TimbersFC @kingjebo ‘It felt almost therapeutic to be back out there on the field.’ @fox12oregon #RCTID pic.twitter.com/xtUqQoB8ci— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) May 8, 2020
More than two months have passed since the team’s last match, and players and coaches just want to play while playing it safe.
Ebobisse, a forward, on Thursday said the voluntary individual workouts are a small step that feels like a massive one.
“It felt almost therapeutic to be back out there on the field,” Ebobisse said. “I have been doing a lot of running on concrete for the first part of the break, I hadn’t seen much of a ball at all. To be out there is such safe condition was really, really, important to my mental health and it just felt great to be out there and just see some of the other faces as well, even if it’s from a distance. The bond felt closer today.”
Jebo, Blanco, Gio, and Valeri were some members of the squad who arrived and departed the training grounds at staggered times, while remaining in their quadrants on the field on Thursday. They had to have their temperatures checked before entering.
“We can all share in the fact that no one knows when it’s going to end or how it’s going to end,” Ebobisse said. “We want to convey the belief and the uplifting spirit that comes with us being back on the field and, hopefully, taking a big step in to playing in a regular season game, however that looks.”
Apart as a club, the Timbers are together on this, struggling to be away from the game and their adoring fans, who may not return in 2020. When MLS does come back, the matches could very well be played behind closed doors or at a neutral site.
“We monitor and analyze each situation as it goes, but I think you also have to take the little wins when we can get them,” Ebobisse said.
The Blazers are opening their facility to voluntary individual workouts on Friday. The Thorns should soon be doing the same.
