Oregon starts sending out ballots to voters

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – With ballots now going out and votes coming in, the 2020 presidential election is officially on in Oregon.
“I probably going to drop (my ballot) in the ballot box,” said voter Graham Dickson, on Wednesday, when asked how he’d return his ballot.
FOX 12 spoke with a handful of voters eager to check their mailboxes to see if their ballot had arrived.
“My husband and I do date-night voting,” Kristine Kukich said. “We pick the night and then we sit down, and we go through every single page of the pamphlet.”
Everyone FOX 12 interviewed said they had already made up their mind of who they would cast their vote for in the presidential election.
Portland residents were less sure who they would pick for mayor, as the race between incumbent Ted Wheeler and challenger Sarah Iannone has tightened up.
“I am more interested to see what happens with the mayoral race in Portland,” Kukich said. “I think initially Ted was a lock-in and I don’t think that’s true anymore.”
A couple of Portland voters said they won’t be taking Oregon’s easy vote-by-mail system for granted.
Louise Roman just moved to Oregon from Arizona, where voters go to the polls to vote.
Roman said long lines to cast ballots are standard there.
“We both got our ballots in the mail with our official names on them and we’re really happy to see that because this is our first year voting in Oregon,” Roman said. “We’ve studied the brochures that went out and so we feel like we’re making some informed decisions.”
Dickson moved to the United States as a child from British Guiana and then recently moved to Portland from New York.
“I’m a naturalized citizen,” Dickson said. “I’m an immigrant. I have to think consciously about being a citizen and part of that is voting.”
Whether you drop intro your own mailbox or swing by one a ballot box, now’s the time to crack open your voter’s pamphlet.
“That’s on my to-do list because I certainly need to read up on all that,” voter Leanna Doering said.
Election Day is November 3.
The last day to mail in your ballot is October 27.
To find a ballot drop box near you visit HERE.
