Oregon State basketball coach gives back to frontline health care workers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – An Oregon State basketball coach is giving back to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donned in gloves and a mask, the Oregon State men’s head basketball coach Wayne Tinkle, along with his wife and son, went out on Wednesday to grab food donations in Corvallis. They are joining up with an organization called Feed the Fearless, helping to bring meals to people in need during the pandemic.
“They've raised so much money, they've taken care of a lot of the hospitals in the Portland and Vancouver area, and they had some extra, so … they wondered if we would be willing to reach out and do the same here to help out good Sam and one of the nursing homes, so they selected some local restaurants and mean a lot to our community," Tinkle said.
Tinkle and his family dropped the food off at two locations: 150 meals went to Good Samaritan and 50 went to the Corvallis Manor Nursing Home.
Michael Makelvie started Feed the Fearless to give meals to healthcare workers and those on the front lines in Vancouver and Portland. The organization has raised more than $19,000 since the pandemic started, and Makelvie thought he should expand to other areas.
“We're hoping to expand a little bit, and help some more people out," Makelvie said.
He says he got the idea to come to Corvallis after Tinkle’s daughter, who is a nurse, offered to lend a hand.
"I just asked her, hey, is it ok if we drop off down in Corvallis, at Good Samaritan, and she was all about it,” Makelvie said.
For Tinkle and his family, this is a labor of love and a way to show his support for those on the front lines of the pandemic.
"We ask so much from our community, we really feel it’s vital to give back … not just in times of crisis like now, but anytime,” Tinkle said.
