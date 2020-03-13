SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Tours have been suspended and public events are being canceled at the Oregon State Capitol due to COVID-19 concerns.
Effective Friday, all building tours are canceled until further notice. The same goes for planned rallies and group meetings.
The building will remain open for business with regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public events at the Capitol are being canceled, including the Cherry Blossom event scheduled for March 21 and the Spring Break Passport to Fun scheduled for March 23-27.
The Oregon State Capitol Foundation Speaker Series Presentation: Kimberly Jensen and Jan Dilg "They Persisted: Oregon Women and Voting Rights 1872-1920" on March 26 will be rescheduled for a later date.
“In light of the rapidly evolving situation in our state and globally with the coronavirus pandemic the Oregon State Capitol staff is taking immediate steps consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order and Legislative Leadership direction to curtail operations at the Capitol,” according to a statement.
