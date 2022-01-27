Oregon State Capitol introduces new security measures

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Capitol has added new security measures for anyone entering the building. Now, everyone will be required to pass through a metal detector and bags and other items will have to pass through an x-ray machine. Security guards will also be stationed at entrances.
“Oregon was probably one of the only states that was still open people could come into this building whenever they wanted and it was a wonderful feeling very much who Oregon is, that day is gone,” Peter Courtney, the president of the state senate, said. He said he wishes that it didn’t have to come to this.
“I don’t consider this a good day or a bad day, I consider this a sad day,” he said. This all stems from December of 2020 when the capitol was breached after some demonstrators gained access to the building after former Representative Mike Nearman let them inside.
“Even if he hadn’t done that they still tried to break in another door, the glass so they still were trying to come in but yeah it’s all part of it as well,” Courtney said. “That was even before what happened in D.C. and people were getting more boisterous and so it just became a situation where we were probably going to have to do this so we did.”