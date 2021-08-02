TOKYO, JAPAN (KPTV) – Team USA gymnast Jade Carey, who is committed to compete as an Oregon State Beaver, won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Monday in the women's floor exercise.
Carey claimed victory in the event with a score of 14.366. The 21-year-old gymnast said she dedicated the medal to her father and that it was a "dream come true." Carey’s father is her gymnastics coach. "Everything I have ever worked for paid off tonight," she told reporters after the event. "I have worked so hard my whole life for exactly this moment."
It’s an honor to share victory with your coach, but it’s even better when your coach is named Dad! 💓Always #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/BWZCsXdUfl— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021
Italy's Vanessa Ferrari took the silver, her first Olympic medal in her fourth appearance at a Games. Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Japan's Mai Murakami tied for the bronze. Murakami’s bronze is Japan's first-ever medal in the event.
Last week, Carey replaced Simone Biles for the women’s all around finals. Biles stepped away from competing in a number of Olympics events, citing the need to focus on her mental health. The Phoenix native signed a letter of intent for OSU in 2017, but deferred and spent two years traveling the globe for competitions. Carey enrolled in classes at OSU in 2020 but has yet to make her gymnastics debut as a Beaver.
CNN contributed to this report.
