Oregon state, county leaders urge people to stay home this holiday weekend

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Memorial Day weekend is typically a big travel weekend for the state as people get outside to camp, hike or enjoy the coast.
The holiday weekend is going to look a lot different this year thanks to COVID-19, while state and county officials double down on their pleas for people to stay within their counties.
Even Oregon counties that have already started Phase 1 are not supposed to welcome in visitors from other counties, something that starts to ease up in Phase 2.
Both Deschutes and Hood River counties–popular for outdoor recreation–are not promoting tourism at this time.
Hood River Mayor Kate McBride told FOX 12 almost all of their parks remain closed, even to locals.
"We're definitely not ready to have people travel into the community," McBride said. "Our short-term rentals in houses and our hotels and motels are still basically closed for recreational stays."
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone hopes people are respectful of the current orders. He said the county is considering putting up some of their own signs to discourage weekend day-trippers.
"We're all in this together, this is the first step out of this lockdown and we want to get to Phase 2, which is a little bit more interactions and larger gatherings," DeBone said.
Charles Boyle, Deputy Communications Director with Governor Kate Brown's office sent FOX 12 the following statement:
"The reopening process comes with risks, and we all need to make smart choices to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19. We are asking Oregonians to stay local this Memorial Day weekend to stay safe. We’re particularly urging folks in the Metro-area to be good neighbors and not flood reopened communities with visitors this weekend. Counties in Phase I worked hard to make sure they have the hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients from their communities, and the ability to test, trace, and isolate new cases. But if visitors flood our reopened communities this weekend and unknowingly spread COVID-19, those resources could be overwhelmed. If people do want to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, we are asking them to find a place to hike, bike, or paddle close to home, and to wear a face covering when they are around others. Under the present circumstances, it’s a good year to enjoy a backyard barbecue with family."
A Clatsop County spokesperson said local orders closing hotels and short-term vacation rentals are still in effect through Memorial Day weekend. While the beaches at Seaside and Cannon Beach will be open, only locals should think about visiting. Vehicle access points will be closed Friday night through noon on Sunday, and Fort Stevens and Ecola state parks, along with Tolovana and Hug Point, remain closed.
Although no counties are currently ready for crowds, some communities, like Cannon Beach, are pulling back some restrictions on lodging and recreating.
Cannon Beach Emergency Manager, Rick Hudson, said that in order to help businesses start to transition, the city lifted its ban on visitors and will start to allow hotels to accept reservations starting Tuesday May 26. He clarified that visitors to Cannon Beach are welcome only if they are also residents of Clatsop County.
"It comes down to personal choice and attitude and ethics- don’t leave your area to maybe infect some other people just because some of these restrictions are loosened a little bit," Hudson said.
