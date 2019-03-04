CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State University is discontinuing its intercollegiate women’s swimming program.
The change will take effect at the end of the 2018-2019 season. The decision was announced Monday.
“This decision followed a comprehensive review of all sports,” said Scott Barnes, vice president and director of athletics Scott Barnes. “Facility requirements contributed to this decision as we realize that OSU campus pool facilities do not meet NCAA standards.”
OSU women’s swim team currently hosts home meets at the city-owned Osborn Aquatics Center.
Barnes said it is “cost prohibitive” to renovate existing campus swimming facilities, with a new swimming and diving facility costing $20 million to build, along with maintenance costs.
“Investing in competitive swimming program facilities would negatively impact the ability to serve facility requirements for all sports and all OSU student-athletes,” according to Barnes.
There are 21 student-athletes and two coaches on the women’s swimming roster. Resources will be provided to them and their scholarships will be honored, “as long as they maintain university progress toward graduation,” Barnes said.
OSU will also assist any student-athletes who wish to enter the NCAA transfer portal, and they will be immediately eligible to compete in swimming at any other institution, per NCAA regulations.
With the discontinuation of swimming, OSU will field a total of 17 intercollegiate sports that includes 10 programs on the women’s side: gymnastics, volleyball, golf, rowing, basketball, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, softball, soccer, and cross country. Men’s sports include football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, wrestling and rowing.
“I want to commend the efforts of Coach Buffin, Coach Wong and each of our swimming student-athletes. They have represented OSU and our swimming program with utmost class,” said Marianne Vydra, deputy athletic director for administration and senior woman’s administrator. “We are mindful of the effects this decision will have on current team members, their families and alumnus of the program, and we will do everything in our power to assist personally the young women and staff move forward as they seek opportunities beyond OSU swimming.”
