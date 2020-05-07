SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers made the announcement Thursday evening. Earlier Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown outlined a plan for the first phase of reopening Oregon. In doing so, she stated that large gatherings would need to be canceled through September.
That includes concerts, festivals, conventions and sporting events with an audience.
“Restarting events of this size will require a reliable treatment or prevention, like a vaccine, which is many months off,” according to Brown.
The Oregon State Fair was scheduled to run Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.
Oregon State Fair organizers said they will meet over the next few weeks to see if there are any alternative options to consider in lieu of the original event.
“The safety of our fairgoers, exhibitors, competitors, performers, sponsors, vendors, contractors, volunteers and staff has always been — and will always be our top priority,” said Mike Paluszak, director and CEO of the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center. “We are saddened by the news, but support our state leaders in their efforts to keep all Oregonians safe in the wake of COVID-19.”
Management is also working on a strategy to reopen fairground facilities when appropriate, “and look forward to welcoming guests back for the 2021 Oregon State Fair.”
Next year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.