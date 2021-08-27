Oregon State Fair opens back up as outdoor mask mandate is put into place

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Starting Friday people in Oregon will have to wear a mask in most public outdoor settings. This new rule applies when you can’t maintain physical distance from others, who are outside of your household.

One big event going on right now that requires a mask is the Oregon State Fair. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but now officials say the fun is making a comeback.

FOX 12 spoke with Dave Thompson from the fair who says it’s been exciting watching the place fill up. He says pre-pandemic they’d typically see between 300,000 to 350,000 people over the course of 11 days.

They won’t know what attendance will be like this year until they see what happens this weekend. They are encouraging people to get vaccinated before coming to the fair but do have the option to roll up your sleeve and get the vaccine there.

The fair has partnered with Salem Health and the Oregon Health Authority. All three vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson are available at Cascade Hall.

Thompson says to stay with your group and socially distance from others as much as possible. Bottom line he says they want everyone to be safe and have fun.

“The level of excitement for just being able to open the gates I can’t even tell you how cool that is in 160 years this fair has only closed three or four times and two of them were for World Wars so last year was a real, it was a sad time and we’re so excited and that’s why the slogan is Fun Makes a Comeback,” Thompson, said.

He says they will talk to people if they are not wearing a mask and take that on a case-by-case basis.

Thompson says is someone refuses to wear a mask, worst case scenario that person will be asked to leave and they will be backed by Oregon State Police who are on site.

The fair has four new rides this year, 48 total. They have an illusionist and magician walking around. Fried s’mores are new this year too.

It runs through September 6 so there is still plenty of time to get out here and enjoy it all.