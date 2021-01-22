Oregon State Fairgrounds to serve as temporary homeless shelter next month

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fairgrounds will soon be the site for a temporary walk-up homeless shelter.
The Pavilion at the Oregon State Fairgrounds will open February 1st.
"We'll have tents and sleeping bags and blankets and clothes and things provided here," Church at the Park Assistant Pastor and Director of Operations, Josh Erickson said.
Erickson is serving as the project manager for the temporary shelter.
He says the shelter will be able to hold up to 100 people.
It's a partnership between the City of Salem, the Oregon State Fairgrounds and the Mid-Willamette Community Action Agency.
A spokesperson says the city approached the fairgrounds with the idea and the fairgrounds offered the venue free of charge.
The city says community partners will be paying for costs incurred like janitorial services and utilities.
Leaders from the city and the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency tell FOX 12, the organizations are contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to this project.
Erickson says people can bring their own belongings, showers are provided there and one meal will be as well.
During the pandemic there's a lot to consider in terms of set up for social distancing, but organizers say there is enough space to keep everybody safe.
"We already have some clear defined spaces on the ground that I can really work with," Erickson said.
Erickson says the shelter will be fully staffed too.
On Friday, groups were in training getting ready for the shelter's opening next month.
It's an important job to help others during the coldest months of the year.
"You know the realities that families are out there, that young children are out there, even like I said single women out there that just are at a very high risk for a lot of potential harm, it's tough to swallow," Erickson said.
Erickson says the goal is to run the shelter through March.
